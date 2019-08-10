Lardarius Webb retires with the only team he's ever known

Lardarius Webb said he couldn't see himself playing anywhere else or living in any other city.

That's why Webb wanted to retire as a Baltimore Raven, which he did on Saturday at the Ravens practice facility in Owings Mills. He was the third player (following Vontae Leach and Willis McGahee) to retire as a Raven this summer.

"It's just home, this is home," Webb said. "I couldn't see myself playing for no other team, being in no other city. Baltimore embraced me, the organization embraced me, it's a family here, a family environment. That's what I loved so much about this place."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Drafted in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Webb was a Super Bowl XLVII champion in 2013 and a nine-year veteran.

He started 85 games, appearing in 127, over his career in Baltimore.

"I'm honored, I had a great nine years here," Webb said. "I learned so much about football, but about life. I had a lot of people telling me how small I was and the things that I wasn't going to be able to accomplish because of my size. Y'all gave me an opportunity to show the world."

While he had a strong start to his career in 2009, the Nicholls State product tore his ACL in week 15 of his rookie season. He tore his ACL in 2012 once again but was able to recover each time to return the following season.

"A lot of times, back in the day, people usually go down with ACLs and they didn't come back," Webb said. "From day one, I had to face adversity and that made me see how bad I did want it."

He said he misses his teammates most of all and the camaraderie they had in the locker room.

Webb last played in the 2017 season.

Story continues

"I miss my teammates, I miss hanging out with them, talking with them, competing on the field," he said. "It's a family here. If you come into this locker room, we welcome you with open arms and it's like brothers, instantly."

And before he even met his coaches, he made an early impression on them from his time at Nicholls State, a memory that coach John Harbaugh hasn't forgotten.

"You heard the stories, ‘Is he a corner? Is he a safety? What's he gonna play?'" Harbaugh recalled. "I turned on the tape and what I saw was a guy tackling everybody. Making every tackle on the field, but not just tackling people, blowing people up. I said, ‘I don't know if he's going to be a corner or a safety, but I know one thing, he's going to make hits."

Webb, who wore No. 20 in college because he wanted to be like Ed Reed, also holds a unique Ravens, and NFL, distinction.

"The only player that we've ever had, one of the few players in history, to return an interception, a punt, and a kick-off back for a touchdown," Harbaugh said with a growing smile. "Ed Reed didn't even do that."

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Lardarius Webb retires with the only team he's ever known originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington