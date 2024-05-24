Laramie's Haley Loya commits to Southeast Community College

May 24—Haley Loya's sadness didn't last long after the Laramie High softball team's season came to an end last weekend.

Loya signed a National Letter of Intent to continue playing softball at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Nebraska, immediately following the Plainsmen's loss to Rock Springs at the Wyoming state tournament in Gillette.

The commitment came after a late — but quick-moving — recruiting process. The Bobcats were in communication with Laramie coach Luke Andrews, mentioning a need for another piece to their roster.

"They needed (an outfielder), which is my main spot," Loya said. "I called (SCC coach Gary Lytle), and he said he wanted someone dedicated, ready to work hard and that could play fast. I was interested right away."

Added Andrews: "(Loya) was on the fence about what she wanted to do for college. It came down to one of the recruiting websites I use. (Lytle) was looking for an outfielder, and I threw the opportunity towards Haley."

Lytle left Loya with the impression that he was ready to win games right away, which resonated with her. She is expected to occupy one of the outfield positions, even if it's not her usual spot in center.

Loya said the team could flex her into an infield spot if needed, but the main focus will be in the outfield. She was so bought into the idea of continuing her softball career she committed without taking a campus visit.

"(My schedule) has been so crazy lately with softball season," Loya said. "I'll take some time in the next few weeks to go down there."

Beatrice is a seven-hour drive from Laramie, and Loya isn't too familiar with the area. She knows the trip won't be easy for her family to make, but she also knows they'll visit as often as possible.

Initially, Loya's plans were to attend Laramie County Community College and study business with the hopes of opening her own one day. While the plan is to still get a business degree, her family pushed her to pursue her softball potential.

"My sister (Emily) told me I needed to go somewhere and not waste my talent," Loya said. "She convinced me, and now I'm going."

Andrews believes that Southeast's desire for athletic outfielders is perfect for Loya's skillset. He said her biggest strengths are her athleticism and speed.

This season, Loya led the Plainsmen with five stolen bases and 32 runs from the leadoff spot. Loya feels she is great at nabbing an extra bag, and her intelligence on the base paths is a big reason for that.

"You have to be able to read other players," Loya said. "What is the pitcher going to do? Is she looking at the ground, or at you? Will the catcher really throw down? Being the (leadoff hitter), I like to force them to crack under pressure."

Added Andrews: "(Loya) was one of the best baserunners around. She knows her own speed, when to take an extra bag and when to shut it down."

Defense and speed are both key attributes in softball. That's why Loya thinks her game will translate well to the college level.

One of Loya's biggest highlights was fulfilling a lifelong dream of robbing a home run. Loya crashed through the temporary fence at the Sandy Aragon Softball Complex earlier this month against Thunder Basin, coming away with the ball in her glove.

"It hurt a little bit," Loya said. "I was talking to Ava (Yniguez), my right fielder, and she said she wasn't going to yell, 'Fence,' because she knew I needed to make that catch. I knew, in that moment, it was my time to make a play."

Before leaving for school, Loya would like to improve her switch-hitting. She didn't have many left-handed at-bats for the Plainsmen, but knows slap-hitting with her speed could lead to being on base more.

Loya hit .284 this season over 74 at-bats, including a home run, 10 RBI and eight walks. Despite being smaller in stature, Loya averaged a home run per season during her Plainsmen career.

"I could've done better at the plate, but I'm not mad at it," Loya said. "My priority is never to hit home runs. As much as my power is underrated, my speed is, too.

"If you misthrow a ball, I can end up at third, or if you're fumbling the ball around, I could score. My grit and determination can be underestimated."

Added Andrews: "(Loya) hit a lot of hard balls, they just happen to find gloves this year. Every year, she surprises people with the power that she has."

Andrews sees the skill gap between players from high school to college closing, but doesn't think that will impact Loya's development. She earned a reputation as one of the team's hardest workers over her time at Laramie.

"(Loya) will progress the same as anywhere else," Andrews said. "The girls will be closer to her speed, and the speed of the game will change. I'm confident she'll adjust quickly."

Andrews' advice to Loya for the summer is to stay in softball shape. Since she already possesses the skills needed to play at the next level, the next few months are all about perfecting her craft.

"I'll work this summer with my sister," Loya said. "We've been going to the gym, and I'm pretty sore. I want to be an even faster player by the time I get to college."

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.