Laramie's Forry, Sirdoreus sign with colleges

Apr. 18—Laramie High seniors Addie Forry and Emilee Sirdoreus both inked with colleges during the school's spring signing day Wednesday afternoon in the LHS commons.

Forry signed to play women's basketball, while Sirdoreus committed to continuing her softball career at the next level.

Forry, Maine Maritime Academy

Forry signed with NCAA Division III's Maine Maritime Academy, which finished last season 22-5 overall and 13-0 in the North Atlantic Conference. The Mariners reached the first round of the NCAA Tournament this winter, but lost 61-46 to Smith College (Massachusetts).

"I knew before (the Class 4A state tournament) that this was the right fit for me," Forry said. "(Coach Craig Dagan) came here for state basketball and pretty much made it official. I haven't regretted anything."

Dagan reached out to Forry during her junior season and was the first phone call she had with a college coach. He made a point to stay in contact with Forry over the next year, eventually introducing her to her soon-to-be teammates.

"When he came to my game, we had that connection where I'd look at him after I score, and he'd cheer me on," Forry said.

Forry visited MMA's campus twice, but it wasn't until the second trip she got a much better feel for the area. The first visit was just 24 hours long, while the second trip allowed her to experience more of the community.

"I fell in love with the campus, the program and the gym," Forry said. "I wanted to go somewhere warmer, but that's all right. The town is smaller, and I'll have to drive 45 minutes to go places. So, not much will change for me."

During the season, Forry helped Laramie finish 15-12 while reaching the 1,000-point threshold for her career. She was a driving force for the Plainsmen clinching a spot in this year's state tournament for the first time since 2017.

Forry led Laramie in a handful of categories, including points (15.5 per game), field goal percentage (44%), 3-point percentage (31%), assists (55) and steals (64).

The Mariners are looking for Forry to play a combination of point guard and shooting guard. Her role on the court is expected to be similar to what she played at LHS over the past three seasons.

"I've been told to come in and just be myself," Forry said. "That's what I'm excited for."

Forry plans to pursue a degree in international business and logistics.

Sirdoreus, Northeast Community College

Sirdoreus signed with Northeast Community College in Nebraska, which finished last season 15-33 and 4-10 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. This season, the Hawks have started 3-28 and 0-16.

"I really liked the coach (Erin Sharpe) and the campus," Sirdoreus said. "Their school was an amazing fit for me. They have a nice field and indoor facility. The campus is pretty, and the buildings were updated."

Sirdoreus started attending camps her sophomore season in hopes of being recruited. However, she originally connected with Sharpe over the phone.

Plainsmen softball has started this spring 5-6 and 1-3 in the East Conference. Sirdoreus is Laramie's five-tool player, and the team is going to enjoy her while it still has the chance, LHS coach Luke Andrews said.

"She does it all on the field: Catching, she hits for contact and she hits for power," the coach added. "Overall, she brings a lot to the table, and I think she has a great opportunity to have a lot of success.

"We are going to miss her and will make the most of our last few weeks with her. She's been an absolute joy and one of my favorite players to coach. I know she'll have success at the next level."

Sirdoreus has played in 10 of Laramie's first 11 games this season and has enjoyed a hot start with the bat. Sirdoreus is hitting .382 through 34 at-bats to go along with a .432 on-base percentage and a .932 on-base plus slugging clip.

Four of Sirdoreus' 13 hits have gone for extra bases. She has scored nine runs while driving in six and drawing three walks.

In the field, Sirdoreus has played a combination of catcher and middle infield. She has a team-high 14 assists to pair with 18 put-outs and has a fielding percentage of .842.

"They are looking at me to play a mix of (all three) positions," Sirdoreus said. "... I am looking to improve with catching and hitting. I want those to be in a good starting spot when I get there."

Andrews feels the biggest adjustment for Sirdoreus will be the speed of the game. It's an adjustment at every level of softball, but the coach knows great players adapt to higher competition.

"She's coming to a team where everyone was previously the best player on their team," Andrews said. "There are going to be a lot of talented girls, but I think she has the will power to compete and show she belongs."

Sirdoreus plans to pursue an associate's degree in exercise science.

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.