Laramie's Forry selected to Wyoming-Montana all-star series

May 3—Laramie High senior Addie Forry will be the lone Plainsmen for this year's Wyoming-Montana all-star basketball series after the rosters were announced earlier this week.

Games will be played Friday, June 14, at the Pronghorn Center in Gillette, and Saturday, June 15, at Lockwood High School in Billings, Montana. Both girls games will tip off at 5 p.m., followed by the boys. Only graduating seniors are eligible for the series.

The girls roster includes: Forry, Campbell County's Cami Curtis, Cheyenne East's Bradie Schlabs, Douglas' Jill Fertig, Thunder Basin's Kamble Cox, Cody's Molly Hays, Powell's Addy Thorington, Star Valley's Kenlee Engelhardt, and Sheridan's Alli Ligocki, Adeline Burgess and Addie Pendergrast.

"We've competed against each other for four years in various sports," Forry said. "(Bradie and I) play on the same travel team that went undefeated last year against some nationally ranked teams. It will be exciting to get back on the floor with her."

Gillette College women's basketball coach Liz Lewis — a former Rocky Mountain College player — will coach the girls team. This will be her second consecutive summer leading the Wyoming girls.

"(Coach Lewis and I) have had communication, and I seriously considered playing for her at the (junior college) level," Forry said. "It weighed heavily on my decision, and I'm grateful for the chance to play with her. Her style of coaching fits my style of play well."

Forry shined for the Plainsmen this winter, leading to her commitment to play at NCAA Division III's Maine Maritime Academy in college. She reached the 1,000-point threshold for her career while helping guide Laramie to a 15-12 record.

Leading the Plainsmen in points (15.5 per game), field goal percentage (44%), 3-point percentage (31%), assists (55) and steals (64), Forry put an exclamation point on her Laramie career. With Forry's help, the Plainsmen clinched a spot in the Class 4A state tournament for the first time since 2017.

Now, Forry's attention shifts to helping Wyoming snap a 13-year losing streak against Montana in the series. Montana also leads the boys series 67-22, winning the past 11 meetings.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a top senior," Forry said. "I love basketball and look forward to joining these girls in beating Montana. It's time to bring the trophy home to our state and represent.

"(We have) several girls going to play or run at the next level. With this talent, we can make a legitimate run."

After the all-star game, Forry will train in a recommended program from Mariners coach Craig Dagan before leaving for school in August. While in Laramie, she will work with Katy Hall and Jalyn Anderson of Altitude Fitness.

"They will help me improve strength and quickness for the next level," Forry said.

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.