Laramie's Emilee Sirdoreus named all-state for softball

May 24—Laramie High senior Emilee Sirdoreus was the lone Plainsmen named all-state by the Wyoming Coaches Association on Thursday following last weekend's state tournament in Gillette.

Sirdoreus enjoyed a standout season at the plate, hitting .427 through 82 at-bats. She also posted a .489 on-base percentage, a .598 slugging percentage and a 1.087 on-base plus slugging mark.

Sirdoreus led the Plainsmen with 35 hits. She drove in 20 runs while striking out just seven times throughout the season. Sirdoreus also collected 10 walks, hit one home run, stole two bases and scored 22 runs.

Sirdoreus was also reliable in the field as Laramie's starting shortstop and was selected as a team captain by her teammates.

Laramie started the state tournament with a 6-5 upset win over West No. 1 seed Cody. Sirdoreus was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate against the Fillies. The Plainsmen's season came to an end after back-to-back losses to Thunder Basin and Rock Springs on the second day of the tournament.

Sirdoreus signed to continue her softball career at Northeast Community College in Nebraska earlier this spring. She plans to pursue an associate's degree in exercise science.

Sirdoreus was joined by teammates Marisol Gomez and Paige Kuhn on the first team all-conference list. Laramie's Madalyn Doser, Haley Loya and Carson Milam were all named second team all-conference.

