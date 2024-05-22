Laramie's Barham, Romero and Busch named all-state

May 22—Three Laramie High soccer players were named all-state by the Wyoming Coaches Association on Tuesday following the Class 4A state tournament in Rock Springs.

Senior McKenna Barham and sophomore Devani Romero were selected to the girls soccer team after helping lead the Plainsmen to a third-place finish at state.

Barham's selection is her third in as many seasons at goalkeeper. She allowed the fewest goals per match in the state (0.5) this season, according to WyoPreps.com.

Barham also posted eight shutouts, including one in the opening round of the state tournament against Natrona County. Her 67 saves this season were the third-most in the state.

Romero scored four goals in the state tournament, including a hat trick in the third-place game against Riverton. Romero recorded the seventh-most points (26) in the state while being top 10 in goals (10) and assists (six) during the regular season.

Romero paced the Plainsmen in points, goals, assists and shots on goal (34). Romero and Barham were joined on the all-conference team by senior Kaylee Kern and sophomore Ava Wallhead.

Karson Busch was the sole member of the Laramie boys soccer team to be recognized. The senior scored a team-high nine goals to pair along with a team-best eight assists.

Busch was clutch in penalty kick opportunities, scoring three times in as many chances. He led the Plainsmen in shots on net (27) and points (26). He was joined on the all-conference list by teammates Catcher Pannell and Paulo Mellizo.