Laramie track feels confident heading into regionals

May 8—The Laramie High outdoor track and field teams are going into this weekend's Class 4A East regional meet in Cheyenne with high spirits.

The Plainsmen girls are backed by a strong group of sprinters and supported by depth in multiple events. The boys have well-rounded runners and ooze potential in the field.

The girls are coming off a first-place finish at last weekend's Wiseman Invite in Torrington, totaling 179.66 points to best second-place Cheyenne Central (128.33) and third-place Torrington (106). The Plainsmen won the 4x400-meter relay and the 400 dash.

The boys finished second with 170 points, trailing first-place Central by just seven points. The Plainsmen had winners in the 4x400, 200, 800, 3,200 and long jump.

"This season has been great," Laramie coach Greg Schabron said. "The girls team has more depth than the boys in terms of higher-ranked athletes, but the guys have some standouts, along with strong relays."

Sophomore Kate Lewis feels like the season-long grind for the girls is already in the rearview mirror. With regionals and state around the corner, she believes her and her teammates are solely focused on upcoming results.

"We've worked hard," Lewis said. "Now that state is close, we can back up and focus on hitting higher marks."

Lewis has arguably seen the most growth of anyone in the program. In the past year, Lewis has transformed from not qualifying for state to now holding the indoor and outdoor school records in shot put.

"(Lewis) also hit the qualifying mark in discus (at Torrington)," Schabron said. "She trains year-round, and has become a solid thrower every week."

Added Lewis: "I've improved 5 feet in shot put and 20 feet in discus. It's been a great year so far, but I am still trying to improve every day."

As a team, Lewis believes the key for the girls is to support each other, regardless of results. The Plainsmen girls have more than a few underclassmen with plenty of room to grow.

"We have a great group going," Lewis said. "... We're a really young group, and that's exciting. We obviously have great sprinters in almost every event. With them, we should get some serious points."

In addition to Lewis, the middle-distance crew for the girls has seen rapid improvements. Freshman Kieran Giraldo and sophomore Sophia Gonzalez have caught the attention of the coaching staff.

"(Giraldo) has gotten stronger in all of her events, from the 800 to the 3,200," Schabron said. "Her confidence is improving, and she'll be a lot of fun to watch at regionals. (Gonzalez) has steadily improved in the 1,600 and 3,200.

"Her pure strength and improved running should help her qualify (for the 3,200) at state."

Freshman Brynlee Enevoldsen has impressed all of her peers with how seamlessly she's transitioned into running hurdles. Schabron saw her athletic ability during both the swimming and indoor track seasons.

"I was pleasantly surprised," Schabron said. "She's very coachable and competitive. (Assistant coach Cody Johnson) has done a tremendous job with her. It usually takes a few years for someone to get comfortable hurdling."

Junior Jackson Reed has been a model of consistency for the boys in the 100 and 200. He credits feeling more comfortable in the events, leading to less stress prior to a meet.

"I've had some improvements this year," Reed said. "I'm proud of myself for being more focused. The 100 and 200 are two of my more focused events. I'm more experienced, and nerves have been something I've been able to work through."

Reed has high expectations for the Plainsmen boys, and believes Central is their biggest competition as far as team points. The overall speed of the Indians stands out to Reed as a reason Central is always challenging to run against.

"If we come together and get good reps this week in practice, then we can do big things," Reed said. "We have to go out and compete the way we know we can."

Reed sees senior teammates Logan Brown and Flynn Arnold as locks to perform well at regionals. He mentioned they have been the two athletes to push him the most this season.

"(Arnold) is the fastest guy in the 400," Reed said. "He'll definitely do really well."

In the field, junior Addison Fowler and senior Aliye Carey have given the Plainsmen girls more depth than anticipated. Fowler's intensity has helped her standout in arguably the most competitive field event for the girls, Schabron said.

"(Fowler) is a first-time state qualifier," the coach added. "She is a fierce competitor and works her butt off in training, setting the tone for her teammates."

Sophomore Peyson Ewell and junior Fisher Frude have impressed the staff on the boys side. Frude enters regionals fourth in 4A in pole vault at 13-1.

"(Carey and Ewell) have really improved in hurdles," Johnson said. "Wyoming track is strong, and our team is large. If you don't have the speed of a true sprinter, hurdles and relays can be a good fit. They've both taken the challenge and improved tremendously."

Added assistant coach Chris Sherwood: "Fisher is behind three vaulters that are bidding for the state record. He's the unquestioned leader of our vaulting group, and has set himself up for a stellar senior campaign."

At this point in the season, Laramie has a good idea of who will participate in its relay races. However, Schabron mentioned relay teams are always fluid, and could be changed based on health and performance.

Schabron feels the biggest adversity the team has faced this season has been weather. Living in Laramie, the student-athletes understand it comes with the territory.

"Going outside and suffering knowing the work has to be done in wind, cold and snow hasn't stopped (the team)," Schabron said. "They get their gear on and they attack training with a goal in mind."

Added Lewis: "It's a mental game. If you're going to go out and perform in bad weather, you also have to practice your mental and train for that."

The regional meet will run Friday and Saturday at Cheyenne South. The 4A state meet will be held May 16-18 in Casper.

