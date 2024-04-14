Laramie softball snaps losing streak, splits doubleheader with Wheatland

Apr. 14—An eagle-eye at the plate and aggressive baserunning led the Laramie softball team to splitting a doubleheader header against Wheatland on Saturday at the Sandy Aragon Softball Complex in Laramie.

The Plainsmen ended a five-game losing streak with the win in Game 2. Wheatland didn't make it easy, out-hitting Laramie 21-12 on the day.

"Defensively, we adjusted well (from past games)," Laramie coach Luke Andrews said. "We still made a few mistakes that were obviously critical. Wheatland is solid and came to play good ball."

Paige Kuhn started in the circle for LHS and recorded the first of her seven strikeouts on the game's first batter. However, Wheatland's Camryn Mickelsen slugged a solo home run to straightaway center field.

The Plainsmen managed to draw three walks in the bottom half of the frame, but failed to bring any across home plate. After a shutdown second inning from Kuhn, LHS' Brooklyn McKinney drew a one-out walk before Hailey Loya later homered to left field giving Laramie a 2-1 lead.

Mickelsen, once again, did damage in the fourth inning knocking a double to right field. She advanced to third after the throw in from the outfield sailed over the cutoff's head.

"We have to make sure those things don't happen," Andrews said.

Wheatland's Rylee Coates scored Mickelsen on a fielder's choice back to the pitcher. Kuhn looked Mickelsen back, but she advanced and scored after the throw to first.

An inning later, the Bulldogs got to Kuhn starting the frame with back-to-back doubles from Eleni McKee and Landri Vaughn. Macy Jones scored both on a single to give Wheatland a 4-3 lead.

"We came out wanting to play so hard that we kind of killed ourselves," LHS senior Emilee Sirdoreus said. "We wanted to do so well that we struggled with the basics."

In the seventh inning, the Bulldogs added an insurance run after an error and single allowed the first two batters to reach base. Hunter Sisson singled scoring Vaughn for the last run of the game.

Laramie had two runners reach base in the final frame, but failed to put any runs on the board.

"If we're capable of getting on base then we're capable of scoring," Sirdoreus said. "We have to find a way to get balls into play and hit the runners in when we get on base."

In Game 2, Laramie started Calli Cass in the circle. She spanned all seven innings allowing seven earned runs on 14 hits while striking out seven and walking one.

Wheatland continued to barrel-up the softball. Three two-out singles in the opening half inning led to a quick 1-0 Bulldogs' lead.

The Plainsmen showed they are capable of rallying with two outs as well. An inning later, Amanda Kricken doubled down the right field line bringing up McKinney.

"We bounced back a little," Andrews said. "We still had a lull for a couple innings, but found a way to stop compounding errors."

Added Cass: "Amanda did amazing. She had some of our most solid hits, but I think overall everyone played well."

McKinney launched a homerun to straightaway center regaining the Laramie lead. The homer marks McKinney's second on the season and gives her the team lead in that category.

"The home run was good for Brooklyn's confidence," Andrews said. "It also gave us a little momentum when we needed it."

Added Cass: "It woke us up and helped our energy get up."

The wheels started to come off the bus for Wheatland in the third inning. Vaughn along with teammate Delaney Aurich combined to allow five walks and three hits.

Four of Laramie's five runs in the inning came on passed balls. However, Wheatland wasted no time getting back into the game, posting three runs in the fourth.

A leadoff walk beat out a throw to second on a fielder's choice leading to the first two Bulldogs' batters to reach base in the frame. A second fielder's choice advanced runners to third and second.

Two-out singles from Aurich, Ayden Coates and Mickelsen brought three runs home and narrowed the deficit to 7-4. With the momentum back in grasp, Wheatland's pitchers gave free passes to the Plainsmen.

In the bottom half of the frame, Laramie's first two batters reached base by walk and a hit by pitch. An out later, the Bulldogs hit their second batter of the game to load the bases.

With two-outs in the inning, Kricken served up her second double of the afternoon. The line drive over the left fielder's head scored two and gave LHS a comfortable five-run lead.

Wheatland didn't allow the Plainsmen to cruise to victory and caused havoc in the final frame. Rylee Coates hit a leadoff double followed by a home run from Mackenzie Lockman and a single from Vaughn.

The Bulldogs added a third run in the frame two batters later on a single up the middle from Tatum Struble. Unfortunately for Wheatland, the next two at-bats resulted in a strikeout and popout to end the game.

"It says a lot about (Cass) when you start an inning up 9-4 and all of a sudden different things start to happen," Andrews said. "But, she comes out unfazed and still throws strikes.

Added Cass: "I expected them to be good. They recently beat (Cheyenne) Central so I had to expect anything to happen."

Laramie returns to the field on Tuesday for a pair of home games against Cheyenne Central at the Sandy Aragon Softball Complex. LHS beat Central for the first time in three seasons back on March 19 in Cheyenne.

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.