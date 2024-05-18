Laramie girls win 4x800 relay state title

May 17—CASPER — Laramie's 4x800-meter relay team had a realization about another state championship contender as the teams toed the starting line Friday at the Wyoming Class 4A state outdoor track and field meet: Natrona County had reversed their order and put one of its fastest runners first.

The Plainsmen quickly reminded each other to run their race and not play into Natrona's race strategy.

Laramie did that as senior Addison Forry stayed within striking distance of the Fillies and freshman Keiran Giraldo closed the gap before handing the baton to sophomore Libbie Roesler. Roesler overtook with 200 meters remaining in her leg and built a decent lead before passing the baton to freshman Lainey Berryhill, who finished off the state championship time of 9 minutes, 46.85 seconds.

"A lot of teams front-loaded and put one of their last legs at the front and we didn't," Forry said. "We have a lot of strong 800 runners, which is something not a lot of teams have. We stayed within a really good position until we could take the lead.

"It's really exciting that we could win state with two freshman, a sophomore and a senior. Those girls are going to do great over the next few years."

Maintaining perspective and not trying to do too much too early was important for the Plainsmen, Roesler said.

"We all just had to do our jobs and we were going to give ourselves a chance," Roessler said. "I always feel comfortable about the position we're in when (Giraldo) gives me the baton. I ran pretty well the first lap, but the wind on the first straight away really hit me hard.

"By the time I got the baton to (Berryhill), I knew we were going to win. She's a really strong 800 runner and she hates to lose."

The 4x800 was Berryhill's second trip to the medal stand Friday. She started the day by finishing second in the 800 with a time of 2:14.83. Cody senior Ada Nelson won the event in 2:12.93.

"I'm pretty happy with my time, but I could have had a much better race mentally," Berryhill said. "I kind of settled and accepted it instead of trying to stay with her. I could have gone faster.

"That's more mental than physical. Either way, I'm happy with how I finished."

Berryhill also had the third-fastest qualifying time for the 400-meter dash, hitting the finish line in 58.84 seconds. That was second in her heat behind Cheyenne Central sophomore Kalyanna Flores, who had the fastest qualifying time (57.78).

Sophomore Kate Lewis heaved the shot put 38 feet, 1/4 inch to finish fifth.

Laramie's girls are seventh in the 4A team standings heading into the third and final day of the state meet. The Plainsmen have 36 team points. Sheridan leads the field with 60.

Sophomore Flynn Arnold had the fastest qualifying time in the boys 400-meter dash (48.76).

Laramie sits 12th in the team standings with nine points. Sheridan also leads the boys standings with 62 points.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.