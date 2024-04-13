Laramie girls best East, stay unbeaten in conference play

Apr. 12—A mid-game surge lifted No. 3-ranked Laramie to a 3-0 win over Cheyenne East on Friday night at Deti Stadium.

The Thunderbirds had a fast start and nearly scored in the opening 20 minutes on a free kick from Melanie Moreno, but the shot from 15 yards out tapped the top of the crossbar and lifted out of bounds.

East compiled four shots — including three on net — before Laramie attempted a shot. The T-Birds had multiple passes into the penalty area that were headed or kicked off target, resulting in missed chances.

"This was our best game," East senior goalkeeper Aryana Booth said. "We had hit a dip, but I feel like we are finally getting to our turning point and are going to peak at the right time."

Added East senior Jordan Griess: "We've had a good game waiting for us, and I think we are starting to roll."

The Plainsmen had windows of opportunity early in the game, but couldn't find the touch to complete the passes needed to fire off a worthy shot. That changed in the 32nd minute, with Laramie firing off six shots in the final eight minutes of the first half.

The Plainsmen broke through in the final minute of the frame. A corner kick off the leg of senior Chloe Whisenant found sophomore Devani Romero with seven seconds left to give Laramie a 1-0 halftime lead.

"I was trying to get it into the top, because I knew that goal was important," Whisenant said. "We needed that, and it was important to get some momentum going into the second half."

Added East coach Rebecca Valdez: "Those hurt. (We) came out (in the second half) positive and kept working through it. It was a dejecting goal, but the team didn't let it bring them down. They are playing for each other."

Laramie's momentum carried over into the second half, as the Plainsmen added their second goal in the 52nd. A 20-yard free kick from sophomore Morgan Hansen was bobbled by Booth before sneaking into the back of the net.

"We played a bit more individual today," LHS coach Kim Whisenant said. "We moved the ball better at times, but its got to be on the ground. Sometimes, we freak and just kick the ball.

"When we do that, it only makes it easier on the other team's defense. We have to play our game and make them work to defend us."

Laramie out-shot the T-Birds 14-8, but a solid performance from Booth kept East's spirits high during the second half.

"Our positivity with each other was so much better this game," Griess said. "We were talking and connecting a lot more than we were in earlier games."

Added Booth: "We had a team-building exercise where we played blind-folded dodgeball. You had to give your partner directions on where to throw, and it really helped with our communication."

With time still on the clock, Laramie kept its attack pushing. Senior Mercedes Garcia found herself in a one-on-one situation with Booth in the box on a high-bouncing ball.

After a short battle, Garcia got an awkward shot off toward an empty net. With no T-Birds defenders in the area, the shot found the back of the net to push the Plainsmen's lead to a commanding 3-0.

"We can't worry so much about what the other team is doing," Chloe Whisenant said. "We have to focus on what we can control, which is effort, work ethic and the way we play with first touches and defense."

Laramie (5-2 overall, 5-0 Class 4A East Conference) plays Sheridan (5-2, 3-2) on the road at 6 p.m. next Friday.

"We are in our heads to start games, and its been that way for nearly every game," Kim Whisenant said. "For us to play the way we did in the second half, I'll take it."

The T-Birds (3-3-2, 1-3-2) host Cheyenne Central (2-5-1, 0-5-1) at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

"We are in good spirits," Valdez said. "They know they played a good game, and we've got to capitalize on our chances and fix a few defensive mistakes."

LARAMIE 3, EAST 0

Halftime: Laramie 1-0.

Goals: Laramie, Romero (C. Whisenant) 45, Laramie, Hansen (unassisted) 52, Laramie, Garcia (unassisted), 81.

Shots: Laramie 14, East 8. Shots on goal: Laramie 8, East 6. Saves: Laramie 4 (Barham), East 4 (Booth).

Corner kicks: Laramie 5, East 3. Offsides: Laramie 0, East 0. Fouls: Laramie 7, East 6.

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.