Laramie freshman Keiran Giraldo third in 4A 3,200

May 16—CASPER — A runner-up finish at the East Conference meet showed Laramie freshman Keiran Giraldo she could compete with the best 3,200-meter runners in the state.

Giraldo ran with that confidence Thursday at the Wyoming Class 4A state outdoor track and field meet, finishing third in 11 minutes, 42.92 seconds.

Natrona County junior Ally Wheeler — who won the East Conference title — claimed the state championship in 11:23.54, while Cheyenne East freshman Maggie Madsen was second in 11:31.58. Wheeler ran on Madsen's heels much of the race before pulling ahead over the final 700 meters.

"I knew (Wheeler) was going to make her move over the last (800 meters), so I tried to keep her within sight for as long as I could," Giraldo said. "I was saving my energy for the last (800). I was able to set a (personal record) the past two weeks, so it was a good way to finish this season."

The temperature Thursday was as hot as any the state's teams had seen this season. There also was a strong wind blowing out of the west that made running difficult. Giraldo was happy with how she handled the conditions.

"I made sure to keep up with Maggie and Ally in front to they didn't get too far away," she said.

The Plainsmen also had their 1,600 sprint medley relay team reach the podium with a fifth-place time of 4:21.58. That team was comprised of sophomores Kierra Gardner and MacKenna Schabron, junior Kamrie Bingham and senior Leah Schabron.

Laramie sits fourth in the team standings with 12 points. Cheyenne East leads the field after the first day with 24 points.

On the boys side, the Plainsmen got a sixth-place finish from junior Gideon Moore in the 3,200 (9:52.84).

He also ran the anchor leg for the sprint medley relay team that placed third in 3:34.89. Moore was joined on that squad by junior Jackson Reed, senior Logan Brown and sophomore Flynn Arnold.

The Laramie boys are seventh in the 4A team standings. Sheridan leads with 26 points.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.