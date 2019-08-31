Laquon Treadwell isn’t worried about being cut

By all indications, the Vikings will admit defeat regarding the use of a first-round pick in 2016 first-round pick on receiver Laquon Treadwell. And Treadwell is taking it all in stride.

“I’m not worried about [being cut],” Treadwell said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I have no worries. I’m like Lion King. Hakuna Matata. Honestly, I don’t. I just go out there and just continue to win. . . . Win my reps, win my one on ones, win on blocking. That’s about it.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He may not be winning a roster spot. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be winning a paycheck. Of his $1.8 million salary, $1.15 million of it is fully guaranteed. Even if he’s cut, if he’s not claimed on waivers, and if he doesn’t play at all this year, he gets that money.

Of course, Treadwell could get claimed on waivers. One team to watch would be the Panthers, given that Norv Turner served as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator when Treadwell was drafted — and that Turner envisioned potentially making Treadwell into another Michael Irvin. Turner quit the Vikings during Treadwell’s rookie season.

After having only one catch as a rookie, Treadwell has compiled a total of 56 career catches for 517 yards and a touchdown.

And while the release of Treadwell will represent a squandered first-round pick by the Vikings, during the three years of Treadwell’s presence on the roster, Adam Thielen has developed into one of the best receivers in all of football — even though he was undrafted and uninvited to the Scouting Combine. The Vikings also found another of the league’s best receivers, Stefon Diggs, in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.