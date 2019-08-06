Laquon Treadwell is buried on the Vikings’ first unofficial depth chart

It’s a make or break preseason for Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell. So far, he’s closer to breaking than making.

Treadwell, a first-round pick in 2016, is listed as a third-string receiver, putting him at either No. 5 or No. 6 in the pecking order.

The starters, obviously, are Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. The second-stringers are Chad Beebe and Jordan Taylor. Treadwell appears on the third team, along with Jeff Badet.

Last year, Treadwell had a career-high 35 receptions for 302 yards and a touchdown. That’s not nearly good enough to justify the first-round pick the Vikings used to get him.

Treadwell is due to make $1.8 million in 2019, the final year of his rookie deal. Of that amount, $1.15 million is guaranteed.

If Treadwell is released, the Panthers could be interested; Carolina offensive coordinator Norv Turner ran Minnesota’s offense when Treadwell was picked, and Turner had hoped to develop Treadwell into a Michael Irvin-type weapon.