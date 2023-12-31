Lapwai legend Ivory Miles-Williams returns

Dec. 31—Two-time defending champion Lapwai may not have made an appearance on court in Saturday's boys basketball title game of the Avista Holiday Tournament, but the Wildcats' influence was felt in another form.

Ivory Miles-Williams, a 2017 Lapwai alum, was at the helm coaching the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies of Meridian as they defeated his own former team 82-73 in the semifinals Friday, then faced hometown favorite Lewiston in a 55-39 championship-round defeat.

"Lapwai's a pretty remarkable place," he said. "I faced a lot of adversity out there, but it's a basketball town, and we lived for basketball out there. ... I didn't get to play in the Avista tournament in high school, so I love that since I got the coaching job, now I brought a team back to play."

Miles-Williams was named Idaho Class 1A player of the year after leading the Wildcats to a state title his senior season, averaging 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in the process.

Following his graduation from high school, he played five years at College of Idaho, then stayed down south to start an assistant coach position last year at Rocky Mountain.

"Halfway through the year, they handed me the head coaching job, so it was a good opportunity for me to get into coaching quick," Miles-Williams said.

Miles-Williams describes himself as teaching "Lapwai basketball, in a sense, down at another school — that fast play style, and playing with a lot of confidence." He considers the biggest question for his current team to be whether it is prepared to "show up back-to-back nights."

"Since I've taken over, we haven't done that," he noted.

Moving forward from the Grizzlies' runner-up showing at the Holiday Tournament, Miles-Williams said his goals are to "just keep getting better each and every game" and to "make sure the guys are having a good experience," because "if they're having a good experience, you have a good opportunity to get everything else in place."

Rocky Mountain will begin its Class 5A Southern Idaho League campaign facing local rival Meridian. The Grizzlies had a ninth-place finish in last year's league season, which Miles-Williams will be eager to see them improve upon as his young coaching career gets into full swing.

"I've played basketball my whole life," said Miles-Williams, who was brought up in the game from an early age by his mother Rebecca Miles. "I've loved coaching. I always want to stick around basketball. Since I don't play anymore, coaching's been my way to compete still."