Laporte misses Spain training and is big doubt for Euro opener

Spain's Aymeric Laporte in action during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E soccer match between Spain and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

Spain centre back Aymeric Laporte is a major doubt for Spain's opening Euro 2024 game against Croatia on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was absent from team training on Thursday in Donaueschingen due to muscle problems, the Spanish Football Association said.

It means Nacho is likely to be in the starting XI.

Laporte is nevertheless expected to travel to match venue Berlin with the three-time European champions on Friday.

Coach Luis de la Fuente has no other injury worries.