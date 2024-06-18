Laporte back in Spain team training ahead of Italy clash
Spain defender Aymeric Laporte has returned to team training ahead of the Euro 2024 group-stage match against holders Italy, the Spanish football federation said on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old has recently been absent from team training due to muscular complaints. He is not expected to start Thursday's game against Italy.
In the 3-0 win against Croatia last Saturday, Spain lined up with Nacho and Robin Le Normand in the centre of the defence.
Spain complete Group B against Albania next Monday.