Laporta and Deco’s dream: Create an unstoppable Barcelona duo with Spanish winger’s signing

Sources close to Barça Universal have revealed that Joan Laporta and Deco are keen on forming a powerful duo by signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club.

Their plan is to place Nico on the left wing and Lamine Yamal on the right wing, creating a strong attack to compete with Real Madrid’s formidable offensive lineup.

It is to be noted that despite Xavi’s departure, Barcelona’s interest in the Spanish international has not waned and their goal is to pair Yamal and Nico in the attack, similar to their partnership in the national team.

Barça are specifically looking for a left winger as a priority and with Hansi Flick on the team, Nico is at the top of their list of potential signings, showing significant promise and potential.

Barcelona are hopeful and enthusiastic

The club’s management is enthusiastic about the idea of having two young, fast, and dynamic players on the wings.

They believe this combination will bring back the depth and excitement to the team that has been missing since Ousmane Dembele’s departure.

Barcelona want to see Lamine Yamal and Williams together at Barcelona. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Laporta and Deco are aware of the cost: Nico’s release clause is set at €58 million. This is a notable increase from his previous clause of €50 million, which was raised significantly during his last contract renewal.

Barcelona see a fair deal

The price tag is considered reasonable given Nico’s potential and age. At just 21 years old, turning 22 in July, he is seen as a valuable asset.

His market value has been on the rise, now estimated at €50 million, up from €30 million last year. He has already won a Cup and is looking forward to the Euros as one of the most exciting young players.

Meanwhile, it is suggested that Mateu Alemany, former sporting direct, had previously met with Nico’s agent, Felix Tainta, to discuss a possible transfer.

At that time, there was a possibility of him arriving for free as he had not renewed his contract. However, no progress was made because he decided to renew his contract with Bilbao in December.

When he eventually leaves, he will generate significant revenue for the club. For now, though, he is focused on the Euro Cup, but his name continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona.