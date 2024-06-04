Lapel storms back to take school's first softball semistate title

Jun. 3—WARSAW — Pick the cliché and it probably applies to Lapel's freshman pitchers.

No fear. Ice water in the veins.

Freshman Addie Bodenhorn pitched three shutout innings of relief and ignited a Lapel comeback with an RBI double, and classmate Ava Zdanowski slammed the door in the seventh as the sixth-ranked Bulldogs overcame a three-run deficit to defeat Hebron 6-4 to claim the semistate championship at the Warsaw Tigers Athletic Complex on Monday night.

Lapel (25-5) will face top-ranked Cascade (29-2) in the Class 2A state championship game Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Purdue's Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.

Moments after watching his sophomore daughter Delaney corral the final out on a soft grounder to first base, first-year coach A.J. Balser was at a loss for words.

"I'm just excited. There are mixed emotions right now," he said. "We've had some ups and downs this season, but this was the goal. This is where we wanted to be. Unbelievable, these girls are workhorses. They don't want to quit."

For the first time since a one-run deficit during sectional, Lapel was in come-from-behind mode after one mistake pitch from junior starter Karlie Jannings.

Hebron (18-10) broke a 1-1 tie in the third when Macey Siminski hammered a 2-1 pitch from Jannings over the center field fence for a three-run homer.

In the fourth inning, with the season hanging in the balance, Balser handed the ball to Bodenhorn, who had not pitched since the sectional final.

All the freshman did was blank the Hawks for the next three innings on one hit and a walk while striking out three.

"I was trying to keep things close," she said. "He had a tight strike zone, so I was trying to keep it just off the plate but close enough for them to hit."

While her arm kept the Bulldogs close, her bat was a big part of the comeback.

In the bottom of the fourth, Laylah Gore led off for Lapel with a single to left. One out later, Bodenhorn doubled off the fence in center to drive in pinch-runner Avery Scruggs. After a groundout, Jannings singled to right to drive in Bodenhorn, trimming the deficit to one.

Jannings, who moved up to second on the throw to home, moved to third on a passed ball then scampered home with the tying run on a wild pitch.

With a fresh start, Lapel turned to the top of its order to manufacture a lead.

Senior captain Krystin Davis led off the fifth with a bunt single before junior Tatum Harper capped a seven-pitch at-bat with a walk. Paige Stires sacrificed the runners to second and third before Gore plated Davis with the go-ahead run on a groundout to second base.

Gore, who was 0-for-4 during Saturday's semifinal win, came through Monday evening for the Bulldogs. The team's cleanup hitter was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI — including the first run of the game with a single in the first.

"It was in the back of my mind, but I wasn't going to let it slow me down," Gore said.

"She wasn't happy with herself (Saturday). She was upset," Balser said. "I said, 'Look, everybody has days like that. It's how you come back is what does it.' She came back big today."

The inning was not over as the Bulldogs caught a break. Ava Everman followed with a grounder to third that should have ended the inning, but the throw was offline, allowing Everman to reach and Harper to score an important insurance run.

Bodenhorn meanwhile, continued to put zeroes on the scoreboard. But, after a walk and a hit in the sixth, she gave way to Zdanowski for the seventh.

"I really wanted to go out in the seventh, but Ava was able to come in and close out like she always does," Bodenhorn said. "She really gets it done for us."

Zdanowski retired the Hawks in order — two routine groundouts and a strikeout — sending the Bulldogs to the state championship game for the first time.

"I like closing games. In a way, it's less stressful for me," she said. "I felt good about getting those first two outs pretty quick, but that leadoff (hitter) I knew was pretty good. I just knew I needed to get the out."

"All guts. They don't get flustered at all," Coach Balser said. "It's unbelievable that, as freshmen, they are able to come into tough situations like this. It's clutch."

Coach Balser knows the Bulldogs will have their hands full Friday evening with the Cadets, but he's going to enjoy this moment.

"We've got an opportunity," he said. "We've played some teams like them this year. I know they've played some good 4A teams and a tough schedule to get there. But, hey, we're the last two teams standing. We'll take it. We're ready to play."

Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.