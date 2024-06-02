Lapel rolls past Starfires in semistate semis

Jun. 1—WARSAW — Tatum Harper had something of an advantage as she stepped to the plate in Lapel's semistate semifinal game Saturday afternoon at Warsaw.

She played against the South Adams pitcher during travel ball, knew what to expect and Harper wasted little time cashing in on that inside information and set the early tone for the Bulldogs.

Harper cracked a two-run homer in the first inning and drove in two more in the second on a single to back another strong start from Karlie Jannings in the circle as sixth-ranked Lapel defeated fourth-ranked South Adams 5-2 in the Class 2A semistate semifinal.

The game was played in a light rain, and the championship game — originally scheduled for Saturday evening — will be played Monday evening between Lapel (23-5) and Hebron (18-9) after the Hawks defeated Delphi 11-3 in the first semifinal Saturday morning.

While the championship will wait until Monday to be decided, the Bulldogs are in the 2A Final Four for the first time in program history.

"It's really an unbelievable feeling," first-year Lapel coach A.J. Balser said. "We've done a lot of first-time things this year. They've got a lot of heart, and they're not ready to quit yet."

The tone was set immediately by Harper and the Lapel offense against Starfires starter Addie Baker, who entered the game with an 18-1 record and a 1.29 earned-run average.

Krystin Davis led off the game with an extended at-bat and slapped the seventh pitch over shortstop for a single. Harper followed and had no such patience, hammering Baker's 0-1 offering over the fence in right-center, putting the Bulldogs up and electrifying the Lapel dugout.

"I play against this girl in travel ball, so I've seen her a few times, and I was ready for the first pitch," Harper said. "I fouled the first pitch, but the next one I said, 'I'm doing it.'"

She struck again in the second inning, doing damage this time after two outs.

Delaney Balser and Jannings opened the inning with walks, but Baker was on the verge of escaping trouble after striking out Taylor Mroz and Davis. But, after both runners moved up on a wild pitch, they scored when Harper lined a 3-1 pitch into left field for a single for a 4-0 lead.

"It gives me a little bit of confidence to know I've got some room. I can even throw a ball or two," Jannings said. "It gives us big confidence when we score in the first inning."

That proved to be all the run support Jannings needed as she escaped early danger with a pair of big outs against the Starfires' most productive batter.

In the first, after one out, Shea Alberson and Bekah Patterson bunted for singles to bring Sofia Schwartz to the plate. She hit six home runs and drove in a whopping 50 runs this season, making the foul pop Jannings induced Schwartz to hit for the second out all the more vital to the Lapel effort.

With two outs and a runner at third in the third inning, Jannings again retired Schwartz on a routine fly to left.

"Those were huge outs," Balser said. "That was part of the game plan. Fifty runs (driven in) is a lot, and they have some really super-fast runners."

While Jannings continued to put zeroes on the scoreboard, the Bulldogs' offense added on thanks to the speed of its lone senior.

Davis bunted for a single with one out and promptly stole second and third. With two out, Paige Stires singled to left to bring home an all-important insurance run.

"Paige is one of those girls we look to for leadership, even though she's a sophomore," Balser said. "She's got the heart of the lion."

Jannings, meanwhile, settled in. The Schwartz fly out was the third in a string of nine straight batters she retired heading to the sixth inning.

The lefty relied on location and changing speeds to keep the Starfires off balance.

"Once again, it was the outside corner," Jannings said. "He was calling it, and I was hitting it."

She did run into trouble in the sixth after Albertson bunted for her second hit of the game and Patterson walked, bringing Schwartz to the plate once again in a high-leverage situation.

This time Balser went to his bullpen and brought in Ava Zdanowski, and — as she has done many times before — the freshman simply slammed the door shut.

She induced a routine fly ball from Schwartz for the first out, driving in Albertson in the process, before Patterson scored on a wild pitch. But after a walk, Zdanowski set down the next five batters — two on strikes — to end the game.

"You know, K.J. pitched a hell of a game. She came out and pitched five innings," Balser said. "We've been going with Ava on the back burner knowing she's got the confidence."

Once again, the Bulldogs played flawless defense and will now have an extra day to prepare for a Hebron squad Lapel is largely unfamiliar with.

"I kind of like that we'll have a little time to prepare," Balser said. "I don't know a lot about Hebron. I'll get a little game plan together."

Harper would have preferred to play again Saturday night but saic her team will be ready Monday.

"I want to play today. I think we're ready, and we're all hyped up," she said. "But we can bring the energy Monday, too."

