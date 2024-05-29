Lapel claims first softball regional title

May 28—LAPEL — Taylor Mroz has been a witness to much Lapel history over the last two years. As a sophomore, she was part of the first Bulldogs girls basketball team to win a semistate, and earlier this season she was part of the school's initial Madison County softball championship.

Tuesday evening, Mroz was more than just an onlooker. She was an active and vital participant in another Lapel first.

"It doesn't even feel real. It's so amazing that we have such a great program," she said. "Our new coaches have helped a lot. We love playing for them, and this is amazing."

Mroz's two-out, two-run single sparked a five-run third inning, and Lapel never looked back, rolling to a 9-1 regional championship over two-time defending champion Madison-Grant.

It was the first regional championship for the Lapel softball program and comes in the first year for coach A.J. Balser, who inherited a team that had fallen to the Argylls in this round a year ago.

"It's surreal. I don't even know what to say," he said. "I'm so proud of these guys. We work hard. These guys don't give up, and we're not ready to quit yet. I know travel ball is getting ready to start, but I told them that can wait. We still have work to do."

Mroz, a defensive standout in center field, carried a .245 batting average into the regional game and came to the plate after a walk to Karlie Jannings loaded the bases with two outs and the Bulldogs holding a 1-0 lead.

She lined the first pitch from M-G starter Olivia Dunham between third base and shortstop for a single, driving home Ava Everman and Addie Bodenhorn to extend the Lapel lead to 3-0. Coming with two outs and from her No. 9 spot in the order made it an extra special moment for the Bulldogs.

"We worked with Taylor all year. She's the best center fielder we've got, and at the beginning of the season at the plate was a confidence thing with her," Balser said. "Lately things have started popping back. She's stinging the ball, and she wants to do good."

Lapel senior Krystin Davis — who was playing despite suffering a fracture in her hand during Thursday's sectional championship win over Alexandria — was then intentionally walked to load the bases for junior Tatum Harper.

The Bellarmine commit broke the game open, also jumping on Dunham's initial offering, and cleared the bases with a three-run triple to right center, and the Bulldogs lead was suddenly 6-0.

"I was ready. I was hoping they did that or something would happen and the bases would be loaded," Harper said. "She was being consistent with first-pitch strikes, so I had it in my head to be ready for that first pitch."

That was more than enough run support for Jannings, who kept Madison-Grant batters off balance and out of the scoring column for five strong innings. She allowed just four hits and walked a batter while striking out three. While she only had one perfect inning — the fifth — the Argylls (20-10) were also never able to mount a legitimate threat against Jannings. They had two runners aboard in the fourth on singles by Johnna Hiatt and Dunham, but Jannings fielded a comebacker to the circle to end the threat.

Lapel played flawless defense, committing no errors, even with Davis moving from her usual position of shortstop over to second base to ease stress on her throwing hand. But Harper filled in nicely at shortstop as 17 of the 21 outs were recorded by the infield.

"My drop was working. The outside corner was hitting, and (the home-plate umpire) was calling it, so that helped," Jannings said. "We usually have a strong defense, so being able to stay with that gave me confidence."

"K.J. was locked in," Balser said.

Freshmen Addie Bodenhorn and Ava Zdanowski finished up with an inning of relief each.

Lapel was gifted a run in the second on three Argylls' miscues — they committed five errors for the game — when Jannings scored on a throwing error.

After the third-inning explosion, the Bulldogs added on with a solo home run to lead off the fourth by Laylah Gore, and Davis drove in the last two runs in the sixth with a double to left center.

The Argylls lone run also came on a home run, a solo shot from Carley Holliday with one out in the sixth.

"Lapel is a darn good team. We didn't have our best game today," M-G coach Travis Havens said. "We made too many mistakes, but we won 20 games, won a sectional, won the South Adams championship. We had a good year."

Davis was 4-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run while playing flawless second base despite the injury. She was a game-time decision for Balser, but Davis knew Monday she was going to play, no matter what the doctor's advice had been.

"I went to the doctor and asked if I could hit, and he said he kinda thinks I shouldn't," she said with a smile. "But it wasn't enough. I wanted to hit in this regional game, and I felt — as the day went on and I rested it, it was feeling better."

Lapel (22-5) advances to the Warsaw semistate site where it will face South Adams on Saturday at 1 p.m. after the Starfires won a 4-3 decision over perennial power Eastside.

