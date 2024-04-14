Lapel advances to Madison County final for second time

Apr. 13—PENDLETON — The players at the top of a softball or baseball lineup are frequently referred to as "table setters," there to get on base for the big run producers in the heart of the batting order.

In Saturday's semifinal matchup, the top third of Lapel's lineup did its job very well, and the middle of the batting order feasted appropriately.

Krystin Davis, Paige Stires and Tatum Harper were a combined 8-for-11 and scored seven runs as the Bulldogs advanced to the Madison County championship game for the first time since 2015 with a 15-2 rout of Anderson in a game shortened to five innings by run rule.

"Those are our top baserunners, and we need them on base to win games," Lapel coach A.J. Balser said. "I'm trying to get the bottom of my order to get going as good as my top. Once we get that happening, we'll be tough to beat."

Lapel (6-2) moved on to the championship later Saturday to face six-time reigning champion Pendleton Heights after the Arabians scored a comeback 7-2 win over Alexandria.

The semifinals were moved to Pendleton after postponements throughout the week.

Each team scored a run in the first before Lapel took advantage of pitching wildness by Anderson starter Arwen Stump to take control in the second.

Stump hit the first three Lapel batters in the second, but appeared on the verge of recovering when she retired the next two batters. But a wild pitch plated the go-ahead run before Davis lined a two-RBI single to left. After Stires became the fourth hit batter in the inning, Harper drove Davis home with an infield single, Stires crossed the plate on a wild pitch and it was 6-1.

Anderson scored a run in the bottom of the inning on a single by Lillian Travis, but Lapel came right back with two in the third on RBI singles by Delaney Balser and Davis for an 8-2 advantage.

"We got through the first couple innings before we started hitting the ball a little bit," Coach Balser said.

The Bulldogs played add-on as Harper scored after leading off the fourth with a base hit.

But the big inning came in the fifth when that top of the order came up with one out.

Davis singled and went all the way to third on an error in the outfield before scoring on a Stires single. She promptly stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring off a Harper base hit. After Laylah Gore walked, Ava Everman and Addie Bodenhorn each doubled home a run, with Bodenhorn later scoring on a wild pitch.

The scoring came in support of starting pitcher Ella Reed — who went the first two innings — and Ava Zdanowski, who blanked the Indians on no hits over the final three frames.

"Ella Reed's first start of the season and there were some nerves early, but once she settled in, I thought she did a great job," Balser said. "Zdanowski came in and finished for us, and both are going to come through for us once they get some confidence."

