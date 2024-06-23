Laois beat Antrim to advance to Tailteann Cup final

Paddy McBride kicked five points from play for Antrim against Laois [Inpho]

Two goals from Brian Byrne and another from Kevin Swayne earned Laois a place in the Tailteann Cup final after a 3-12 to 1-13 win over Antrim.

The Saffrons led by 1-10 to 1-7 after 45 minutes after a strong start to the second half and a goal from Paddy McAleer.

After going 19 minutes without a score, Laois found another gear.

When a shot dropped short, Kevin Swayne reacted quickest and fisted the ball into the net for Laois' second goal in the 54th minute.

It changed the momentum and Antrim ran out of ideas, with Laois sending over scores by goalkeeper Killian Roche and Evan O'Carroll.

O'Carroll picked up a black card for tripping Marc Jordan, which left Laois down to 14 players in the closing stages, but they still hit a goal from Byrne on the break two minutes from the end of normal time.

Laois will play either Sligo or Down in the Tailteann Cup final in Croke Park on July 13.