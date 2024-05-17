Lansing takes 5-4 victory over Captains

May 16—Host Lansing got to Captains starter Trenton Denholm for five runs in five innings, including two home runs, in a 5-4 victory over Lake County on May 16.

Denholm (3-1) had only given up a combined six runs in his six previous appearances this season. He struck out four and walked none. Adam Tulloch pitched three scoreless innings of relief.

Guy Lipscomb had two hits, including his first home run of the season, for the Captains. He scored two runs. Jake Fox had two hits, including an RBI single, and scored one run. Jonah Advincula hit a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly.

The Captains put two runners on in the ninth and advanced a runner to third base, but couldn't tie the game.

The series resumes May 17 at Lansing.