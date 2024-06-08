Lansing Paves Path With Elite ‘Cheer-Abilities’ Team

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the world of competitive cheerleading there is a division called Cheer-Abilities.

It is for people with special needs and gives them the opportunity to join competitive cheer alongside their peers.

Michigan’s first elite Cheer-Abilities team formed in Lansing and the team recently became the state’s first elite team to compete in the All Star World Championships in Orlando, Florida.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer visited a team practice recently to meet some of the athletes and learn more about the program that is paving a path for others in Michigan.

Watch the video above.

To learn even more about the WILDCATS Pride Cheer-Abilities team, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.