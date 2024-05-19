Lansing outslugs Captains, 15-11

May 18—Host Lansing outslugged the Captains, 15-11, on May 18.

The Lugnuts have gotten to Lake County pitching for 23 runs in the past two games, and have won four of the first five games in the series.

Captains starter Parker Messick gave up nine runs, all earned, on 10 hits. He did not strike out a batter and walked three. He gave up two home runs, including a three-run blast.

Lake County's Nate Furman hit a home run for the second game in a row. He has five for the season. He also had two run-scoring singles, giving him 21 for the season. C.J. Kayfus also drove in three runs, giving him 32 RBI for the season. Alex Mooney had three hits, two runs scored and two RBI.

The game featured a combined 14 strikeouts and 17 walks, and took 3 hours, 50 minutes to play.

The series concludes May 19 at Lansing.