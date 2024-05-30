Lansing Lugnuts and Beautiful Lives Project team up for the third time

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Thursday, the Lansing Lugnuts welcomed the Beautiful Lives Project to Jackson Field, to give around 50 individuals the chance to play and learn the game of baseball.

Bryce Weiler is the co-founder of the Beautiful Lives Project, a nonprofit that allows people with disabilities to experience sports across the country.

“It also gives more individuals the chance to create friendships with others, who may have similar disabilities or different disabilities,” Weiler said. “Everyone is having a great time at the event, being able to have these experiences.”

This is the third time the Beautiful Live Project and the Lansing Lugnuts have partnered to host an event at the ballpark, and the players enjoyed the opportunity to teach the game to others.

“It’s awesome because there’s love in baseball,” Lugnuts catcher Cole Conn said. “Teaching them the love of the game. Running the bases, it’s fun. They enjoy it. So it’s awesome to see.”

“I did get to hit balls,” Beautiful Lives Project athlete Michael Haan. “I think I have a few home runs in my baseball career.”

Weiler has been putting on events across the country since 2017 and the programs include baseball, cheerleading, football, and art events.

“I enjoy giving the participants the opportunity to learn new things and create new friendships,” Weiler said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.