Lansing Community College men's basketball loses big lead, falls on 3-pointer in final seconds

LANSING – If you left Lansing Community College’s men’s basketball game a few minutes before halftime Tuesday night, you’d likely have felt safe believing you’d watched the beginning of a Stars victory. LCC led by 27 points relatively late in the first half.

“And then all of a sudden, we quit sharing the ball, quit making shots, quit rebounding and that carried into the second half,” Stars coach Mike Ingram said moments after his team was beaten by a 3-pointer with 4 seconds to go, falling 98-96 to Mid-Michigan College.

LCC’s 12-point halftime lead shrunk to two with 6 minutes left, but it looked like the Stars would hang on as sophomore Jay Wallace began to take over for a stretch, attacking the rim and scoring six straight LCC points to put the Stars up 90-84. But Wallace fouled out on an iffy off-the-ball offensive foul with 1:56 remaining and LCC’s lead at 92-88.

LCC stayed up four, 94-90, when Lamont Green-Torbert found Jamison Eklund for a cutting layup, but Mid-Michigan’s Delon McCloud answered with a 3-pointer, foreshadowing his dagger shot a minute later. With LCC leading 96-95 and the seconds ticking away, McCloud got Green-Torbert up in the air on a pump fake, which led to an open look from the top of the key with just a few seconds remaining.

“That guy hit a great shot, but you’ve got to stay down. Don’t go for the pump fake,” Ingram said.

LCC’s lack of depth bit the Stars with Wallace, Green-Torbert and Zavier Thomason all in foul trouble.

“I had to play a couple of guys that weren’t used to playing and those couple guys happened to take a couple of ill-advised shots,” Ingram said. “And too many turnovers and no rebounds down the stretch. That’s it.”

Lansing Community College's Devan Wilson, right, moves the ball against Mid Michigan College's Delon McCloud during first half on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Lansing.

The loss spoiled some good individual performances by LCC, including from Eklund, the freshman from Pewamo-Westphalia, who had 20 points in the first half and finished with 28 and 10 rebounds. Wallace, who starred at Williamston, had 19 points and eight boards. Green-Torbert finished with 12 assists.

James Wright led Mid-Michigan (8-2) with 21 points, McCloud had 19 and Nick Ellis, from Grand Ledge, tallied 17 points and seven rebounds.

The loss dropped LCC to 8-5, though it didn’t dampen Ingram’s hopes for this group, which he thinks could do well in conference play, beginning with Glen Oaks at home on Jan. 13. The Stars next host Grand Rapids Community College on Jan. 10.

“I like this team,” Ingram said. “I think they play hard. I think they do some good stuff. But we're not a team that can lose two starters to fouls. … So that that hurt is. But I'm happy with them. I think we'll pick up (another) guy in January, who's long and plays defense and is one of our leaders.”

