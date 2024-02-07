Lanning: ‘This is the most talented roster I’ve had since we’ve been here’

The 2024 college football season is going to be a historical one for the Oregon Ducks. They’ll not only play in the Big Ten for the first time, but the Ducks will also be a favorite to win their new conference along with Michigan and Ohio State.

Oregon didn’t join the Big Ten just for fun. It’s serious business and the Ducks are out to win not only the conference but more.

According to Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, his Oregon team is well-positioned to do just that.

“I think you know, we got to play games and see how we play as a team, but we have a lot of talent on this roster,” he said on Wednesday. “This is the most talented roster I’ve had since we’ve been here.”

Considering the incredible teams he’s put together in his first two years in Eugene, that’s a big statement from Lanning and it puts a big bullseye on the Ducks. But the good thing is that they know it and will be prepared for it.

“I think we’ve got a lot of work between now and then. But I do think that we have the pieces to the puzzle that are gonna allow us to have a really good team and what that looks like you know, time will tell,” Lanning said. “It’s gonna be about our offseason work. You know, you don’t win a game on paper. You’ve got to go practice. You got to become a team and that’s the process over the next few months for us is building a team.”

Oregon has had one of the top recruiting classes in the country as well as tearing it up in the transfer portal. The Big Ten wanted the Ducks, but after next season, they might come to regret that invitation.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire