Lanning: Bo Nix will play in the Holiday Bowl vs North Carolina

In his Holiday Bowl announcement press conference, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said quarterback Bo Nix will play in the Holiday Bowl Dec. 28.

“Bo is a competitor and he wants to compete,” Lanning said.

There was concern among those who follow the team that the Ducks might be without the service of their starting quarterback against North Carolina.

Nix has a year of eligibility remaining, but he is also eligible for the NFL draft and many college athletes in his position do skip the bowl game in order to prepare for the draft in April.

Whether this is any indication of whether Nix returns to Oregon for 2023 remains to be seen, but the Ducks have to be thankful Nix will be on the field in San Diego.

Backup quarterback Jay Butterfield has already announced he was entering the transfer portal and if Nix had decided to opt out, Oregon would have just one quarterback, Ty Thompson, on the roster.

Another advantage for the Ducks is that with the game being towards the end of the month of December, it gives Nix even more time to nurse that injured ankle and to be completely healthy.

