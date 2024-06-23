Langley Pond Park hosted the US Rowing Southeast Masters Championship Regatta with Aiken County and Augusta Rowing Club

AIKEN COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – Langley Pond Park is hosting the US Rowing Southeast Masters Championship Regatta this weekend after being unable to host last year due to weather.

Sunday is the last day of the regatta, and We were able to follow along with one local rower during her race.

Madeline Carlson lives in Boston but travels to Augusta. After getting out of the military, she joined the Augusta Rowing Club in January. She rowed back in college and has returned to doing what she loves.

“I feel like it’s a good first regatta. It’s a good one to fly out for, as well. And I’m excited for this next race because it’s my first race as a lightweight in like eight years,” said Madeline Carlson, Augusta Rowing Club Member.

Carlson took the lead in her race and won her women’s singles race by 37.64 seconds, with her total time being 4 minutes and 41.52 seconds.

“We had a really good, successful weekend. We entered 22 boats, and we have the results for 20 of those, and of that we have 18 medals. So that’s a phenomenal turnout for us,” said Kirsten Aylward, the President of Augusta Rowing Club.

The Augusta Rowing Club, Aiken County, and US Rowing host the event. Due to the weather, they were unable to do the last event, but they were excited about this year’s new amenities.

“An event like this and bringing people from all over the southeast is huge for us. You know, a lot of people come in and stay in the hotels or spending money in restaurant. It creates a nice economic impact for everyone, and its big. It’s great to have people in town check out the CSRA,” said Mark van der Linden, the Director of Aiken County Parks, Rec., and Tourism.

This year’s event featured the new Finish Line Spectator dock, which opened in March.

