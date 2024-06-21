Langley Pond Park to feature new docks for 2024 USRowing Southeast Championships this weekend

BURNETTOWN, SC. (WJBF)- Langley Pond Park is making final preparations for a big event for Aiken County–the 2024 USRowing Southeast Masters Regional Championships.

“Yeah, big weekend for us, they’re back for another year. USRowing, they do a very good job of putting this on,” said Mark van der Linden, serving as Aiken County Parks and Rec Director.

The park has been hosting rowing-related events since 1996, but this weekend, hundreds of rowers will come to Langley Pond from around the country.

Augusta Rowing Club President Kirsten Aylward says 22 teams are registered, with nearly 300 rowers.

“We have rowers from 8 different states across the Southeast, and it looks like right now there’s about 300 rowers that will be attending,” said Aylward.

This year’s regattas will also feature some major upgrades.

The new additions include three new docks at mid-point and the finish line, along with a finish line tower for spectators to watch the race with air conditioning.

This comes after Aiken County officials celebrated the grand opening of the new docks at a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 8th.

While two of the docks are accessible for spectators, the third dock is a structure for rowing event starts–and is not available for public use.

The county received a $160,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Undiscovered SC Grant Program.

The total cost of the docks was $716,396; the rest of the cost was covered by Capital Project Sales Tax III and IV proceeds.

“It’s really going to provide a new view for everyone that’s coming to watch the regatta. You really couldn’t see the finish before, and now you’ll be able to get down there and see everyone finishing up,” said van der Linden.

Sam Dempsey has been refereeing rowing competitions for 42 years– he says he puts this race in the top 15 in the country.

“The local communities have come together marvelously over the years to establish the club, build the programs, to build this course,” Dempsey said. “This course now, thanks to expertise from local folks, Jim Buckalew (Aiken County Parks and Rec Manager) in particular, it’s comparable to many courses in the country.”

Van der Linden says this annual event is also a big economic driver for Aiken County.

“You have a lot of rowers and athletes, family and friends coming into town. They’re staying in area hotels, going out to eat at area restaurants across the CSRA,” van der Linden said. “So anytime you have new people coming into the area, not only does it provide a direct economic impact, but anyone that wants to move here coming in the future.”

The races begin at Langley Pond Park this Saturday, June 22nd, starting at 7:30 AM, at 113 Langley Dam Road.

Officials say there will be at least two races Saturday where Augustans will be featured.

Two Augusta boats will compete in the Men’s Masters Single Race starting at 9:20 AM.

At 12:35 PM, 8 Augustans will compete in the Women’s Masters 8-Person Boat Race.

To find more information about the park, click here.

