Langford Area overcomes first-set loss to post victory over Wilmot

CASTLEWOOD — Presley Knecht tallied three aces and 20 kills and Gracie Haug two aces, 27 assists and 11 digs to carry Castlewood past Dell Rapids St. Mary 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-10) in a Dakota Valley Conference volleyball match on Monday.

Emerson Carter added two aces, seven kills, six digs, two solo blocks and one block assists; Karli Akin, two aces; Kelly Goens, four kills; Kylie Wittnebel, eight digs; and Kailyn Larson, six digs for Castlewood (12-5).

Milbank 3, Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 0

WHEATON, Minn. — Milbank improved to 13-7 with a 25-19, 25-18 and 25-14 win.

Leading the way for the Bulldogs were Rachel Schulte, nine assists, 17 kills and seven digs; Addisyn Krause, 21 assists and seven digs; Skyler Skoog, eight kills and 13 digs; Shaylee Schuchard, six kills and two block assists; Ella Sandvig, 21 digs; and Siera Wenzl, nine digs.

Langford Area 3, Wilmot 2

WILMOT — The Lions (10-11) bounced back from an opening-set loss to win 23-25, 25-15, 25-20 and 25-22.

Addison Heinje led the Wolves with 16 kills and six blocks. Paige Johnson added nine kills, Jada Cameron four kills, Julia Anderson two aces, Mya Heinje 18 assists and Stacia Redday five assists.

Chester Area 3, Colman-Egan 0

COLMAN — Jacy Wolf's 13 kills, 10 assists and 11 digs led second-rated Class B Chester Area (21-2) to the 25-23, 25-15 and 25-13 win.

Lily VanHal added 32 assists, Addison Bates 12 kills and Katelynn Huntimer 13 digs for the Flyers.

The Hawks (16-4) received eight kills and 15 digs from Daniela Lee, 10 assists and 12 digs from Lanie Mousel, nine kills from Anna Zwart, 13 digs from Presley Luze and 13 assists and 10 digs from Kaylee Voelker.

Other Monday Scores

Groton Area def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22

Follow Watertown Public Opinion sports reporter Roger Merriam on X (formerly known as Twitter) @PO_Sports or email: rmerriam@thepublicopinion.com

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Highlights from Monday night's area high school volleyball matches