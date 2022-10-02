Lang scores 3 ways, leads Arkansas St. past UL Monroe, 45-28

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Johnnie Lang ran for one touchdown, caught a pass for a score and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a third as Arkansas State rolled to a 45-28 win over UL Monroe in a Sun Belt contest Saturday night.

Arkansas State (2-3, 1-1) snapped a string of three straight losses after its season-opening rout of Grambling.

James Blackman was 25 of 32 for 254 yards passing and two touchdowns with three receivers amassing 50 yards or more.

Lang pulled in an 18-yard pass from Blackman just before halftime to send the Red Wolves into intermission with a 24-14 lead, then punched in from the 1 to make it 31-14 midway through the third quarter. After the Warhawks scored to pull within 31-21, Lang took the kickoff, stutter-stepped pass a tackler and raced 98 yards for the touchdown.

Brian Snead ran for a pair of touchdowns, including a 10-yarder with 4:28 left to push the Arkansas State lead to the final margin.

Chandler Rogers was 12-of-20 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score to lead UL Monroe (2-3, 1-1). Malik Jackson carried 16 times for 89 yards and a score.

