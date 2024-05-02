Laney High School’s Chance Bush named Scholar Athlete of the Week

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Chance is a 4-year starter on varsity football for the Wildcats making First-Team All-Region twice and being named to the 2023 WJBF All-CSRA Team. In the classroom, he is an excellent student, winning 3rd place in Medical Math at the State Skills USA Math Competition. For his hard work both in the classroom and in his athletic endeavors, Chance has been named the WJBF Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Chance says he is so pleased to have won the award because he worked hard to be a good example for his peers. “It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I did something good throughout my years because I think I showed people around the school and my teammates that it’s good to be yourself,” says Chance, “you don’t always have to do what others do, or act like other people to fit in.”

Chance’s mother says it has been a joy to watch her son work hard on and off the field. “It’s amazing. There’s so much going on in the world and to watch him be active not only in sports but in the classroom as well, it’s a plus for me,” says Chance’s mom Kantrese Collins. She also notes how beloved her son is by his teammates, saying that when they walked into the school gym for the ceremony they were greeted with shouts of “there’s the GOAT!”

Chance’s coaches have also seen his hard work, and Head football coach Ronnie Baker says that Chance is the ideal scholar athlete and a role model on the team. “I don’t know if his impact can be measured in words, but on the field he’s a great player and he’s an even better person off the field,” says Coach Baker, “he’s the kind of guy that would give his teammates his last, and the biggest thing is his heart. He loves what he does, he puts his all into it, and he cares for the people around him. That’s all you can ask for, and that’s a lot to ask for.”

Next up, Chance is headed to Allen University to play football while studying Sports Management. A huge congrats to Chance Bush and his family!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.