Laney football fights off Cape Fear in a wild, back-and-forth battle

Laney started its football game Friday night with an 85-yard touchdown pass.

The Buccaneers ended it by breaking up a potential game-tying touchdown pass by Cape Fear in the end zone to hang on for a thrilling 28-21 win.

“We got a two-touchdown lead and gave it up again,” Laney coach Luke Little said. “But we answered., scored and the defense held at the end.”

The Bucs broke a 21-21 tie with a touchdown with 3:05 left. Running back Tyjhere Crudup squeezed into the end zone from one yard out on fourth-and-goal. The score was set up by a muffed punt by Cape Fear at its own 20.

But this wild game was far from over. The Colts drove to midfield before sophomore quarterback Geronimo Sanchez had a pass picked off at the Bucs' 14-yard line by Hampton Roderick with 1:30 left.

That should have been the end of it – but it wasn't. The Cape Fear defense dug in and used its last timeouts to force a poor punt with 26 seconds left.

The Colts took over at the Laney 30 and Sanchez fired a 19-yard pass to Jeremiah Melvin, a 6-foot-6 senior. Sanchez's next pass was picked off by Laney's Quin'sir Waddell, who made a long return as time ran out.

But the Bucs were called for pass interference on the play and a game cannot end on a defensive penalty. The penalty moved the ball to the 5-yard line and gave Cape Fear one last untimed down. Sanchez's pass to Melvin was broken up by two Laney defenders and the three-hour plus game finally ended.

Roderick, a junior, caught the 85-yard touchdown pass for Laney on the first play of the game and nearly ended it with his late interception. He caught six passes for 135 yards.

“He's the best football player in this conference,” Coach Little said. “I can put him anywhere.”

Sanchez took over at quarterback for Cape Fear in the second half after the Colts struggled on offense in the first half. He completed 10 of 19 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns to Melvin, who caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from starting quarterback Brice McKenzie. Melvin caught nine passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns.

The last big factor in the game was penalties. The teams combined for 34 penalties. Cape Fear was flagged 18 times for 180 yards and Laney got 16 penalties for 156.

