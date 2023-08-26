Laney football can't muscle knockout punch to put away Havelock despite late lead

Laney had No. 3-ranked Havelock on the ropes in the fourth quarter Friday night but couldn't deliver the knockout punch.

Laney (1-1) scored to take a 17-7 lead with 10:13 left in the game. But Havelock (2-0) drove for touchdowns on its next two possessions to pull out a 20-17 victory.

“We just couldn't get them off the field,” Laney coach Luke Little said about the final 10 minutes. “I thought they were a little more physical than we were.”

Havelock quarterback Blake Hyman scored a touchdown from a yard out with 1:25 left for the winning score. Before that, Hyman scored on a four-yard run that was set up by a 47-yard kickoff return by Lebron Sharpe.

“These kids were resilient last week and they were resilient this week,” said Havelock coach Brent Wooten. “I didn't think they were going to give up. I knew they would give their best effort. My biggest thing is if you play hard, good things happen.”

STATE SCOREBOARD: North Carolina high school football scores for NCHSAA Week 2 of the 2023 season

AMAZING ORDEAL: How this North Brunswick football player overcame a nearly fatal car accident

Laney trailed 7-3 at halftime after having first-and-goal inside the Havelock 5-yard line twice and getting only one field goal.

“Against a team like that that is ranked No. 3 in the state in 3A, you've got to capitalize,” Little said. “That could have been a 14-7 lead at halftime.”

Little's son, Kolbe, is the quarterback for the Buccaneers. He went 14-for-25 in passing with two interceptions, 138 yards and a touchdown rushing and passing.

“This was his first big game,” Coach Little said. “He's just a junior. It's a big learning game for him.”

The Bucs received the second-half kickoff and drove 71 yards in nine plays for a score. Little ran into the end zone untouched from seven yards out to give the Bucs a 10-7 lead.

Then early in the fourth quarter, Little drilled a 16-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Quinn on fourth down for the 17-7 lead. Quinn, a sophomore, led the Bucs in receiving with five catches for 61 yards.

The Laney defense struggled to stop Havelock junior running back Sharpe, who rushed for 110 yards in 21 carries.

“He's so good,” Wooten said. “Last year, he got hurt in Game 8 and didn't play the rest of the year. Our offense is definitely more explosive with him out there. He is so shifty that it's tough for one person to tackle him.”

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Havelock football beats Laney Blake Hyman Lebron Sharpe