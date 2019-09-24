Lane Taylor needs biceps surgery, unlikely to return this year

The Packers had already put starting left guard Lane Taylor on injured reserve, but it doesn’t appear they’ll be able to bring him back later in the year.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Taylor suffered a torn biceps muscle in practice last week and needs surgery to repair it.

That likely precludes him returning after eight weeks, as is possible for any player placed on IR after the start of the regular season.

The Packers started rookie Elgton Jenkins in his place last week against the Broncos.