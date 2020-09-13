The Packers were banged up on the offensive line entering Sunday’s game, and it keeps getting worse.

Right guard Lane Taylor was just carted off the field with a right knee injury and has already been ruled out.

They had previously lost left guard Lucas Patrick to a shoulder injury, and he didn’t return. They entered the game without right tackle Billy Turner, who was inactive after coming off a knee procedure during camp.

Rookie Jon Runyan, who was their last available active lineman, replaced Taylor in the fourth quarter.

Lane Taylor carted off for Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk