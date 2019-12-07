Lane scores 17 to carry Cent. Michigan past UT-Martin 84-75

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- Devontae Lane had 17 points as Central Michigan won its seventh straight home game, beating UT Martin 84-75 on Friday night.

Kevin McKay had 16 points for Central Michigan (7-2). Dallas Morgan added 14 points and six rebounds. Travon Broadway had 10 points for the hosts.

Parker Stewart had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-5). Derek Hawthorne, Jr. added 15 points. Quintin Dove had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Central Michigan faces Valparaiso on the road on Sunday. UT Martin matches up against UNC-Asheville on the road next Saturday.

