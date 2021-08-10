Lane to offer vaccinated employees share of $100,000

Aug. 9—TUPELO — As an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19, employees of furniture manufacturer Lane will have their names entered in a series of drawings for a share of $100,000.

The drawings at Lane operations in California, North Carolina and Mississippi will be held Aug. 20, and more than 300 winners will be awarded with amounts of $250, $500 and $1,000. One winner will receive a grand prize of $5,000.

Lane offered another round of COVID-19 vaccinations in California last week and will offer a round of COVID-19 vaccinations at its facilities in Mississippi this Friday. However, all vaccinated employees are eligible to participate with proof of previous vaccinations or proof of at least one COVID shot before the deadline on Aug. 18.

Lane also plans to celebrate its vaccination day giveaway with a series of ice cream socials at facilities accompanying the notification of winners on Aug. 20.

"This is a way we can say thank you to our employees who have protected themselves and others from serious illness or hospitalization by COVID-19 by getting a vaccine," said Mike Watson, Lane's Chief Executive Officer. "It is also an effective way to encourage other employees who may still be considering the vaccine to go ahead and get the shot."

Lane Home Furnishings is a privately held division of Mississippi-based United Furniture Industries Inc., which employs thousands of workers at plants, offices and distribution centers in Mississippi, North Carolina, and California in the U.S. and in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

dennis.seid@djournal.com