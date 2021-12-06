Lane Kiffin's salary at Ole Miss increases big time with new contract. Here are the details

OXFORD — Lane Kiffin is getting quite the reward for his two years of success at Ole Miss.

After leading Ole Miss to a 10-2 season and a Sugar Bowl berth in 2021, Kiffin has agreed to an extension that will pay him nearly $3 million more a year and keep him in Oxford through 2025, according to documents released to the Clarion Ledger.

His base salary in 2022 will be $7.25 million, up from $4.5 million with a $500,000 retention bonus in 2021. That salary will increase by $100,000 each year through 2025, when it will reach $7.55 million.

MEET BAYLOR: 5 things to know about Baylor football, Ole Miss' Sugar Bowl opponent

THE PROCESS: The house Lane Kiffin built: How Ole Miss football reloaded for Sugar Bowl berth

The other condition guaranteed in his contract is that Kiffin's salary pool for paying assistant coaches and support staffers will remain at or above league average and will stay at a minimum of $3.5 million per year.

There are incentives in Kiffin's contract for victories, academics and ticket sales. For each SEC win, starting with the fifth in a season, Kiffin earns $150,000. He also earns $100,000 for every Power Five nonconference regular-season win.

An appearance in the SEC Championship earns Kiffin $150,000, or a win earns him $400,000. Kiffin earns a $50,000 bonus for an Independence Bowl or Birmingham Bowl berth, a $100,000 bonus for a trip to the Gator, Outback, Duke's Mayo, Music City, Texas or Liberty Bowl and a $125,000 bonus for a trip to the Citrus Bowl.

If Ole Miss plays in the New Year's Six, as it is this season, Kiffin is due a $250,000 bonus. A one-and-done trip to the College Football Playoff nets Kiffin $500,000. Winning one College Football Playoff game nets him $750,000 and he earns $1 million if Ole Miss wins the national championship.

Additional performance bonuses include $50,000 if he wins SEC Coach of the Year and $100,000 if he's named national coach of the year.

Academically, Kiffin earns $100,000 if Ole Miss' APR is between 950-974 and $150,000 if the APR is 975 or higher.

Story continues

Lastly, Kiffin gets bonuses based on how many season tickets Ole Miss sells. Kiffin gets a $50,000 bonus each time season tickets surpass 30,000 sales, 35,000 sales, 37,500 sales and 40,000 sales for a maximum bonus of $200,000.

If everything goes perfectly, the maximum bonus Kiffin can earn next season is $2.45 million.

Ole Miss has a 15-7 record in two seasons under Kiffin. The Rebels have won 14 of their last 17 games dating back to last year.

Kiffin leads No. 8 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 against No. 6 Baylor (7:45 p.m., ESPN).

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin's salary at Ole Miss increases big time with new contract