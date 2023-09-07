Was Lane Kiffin's QB battle good for Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss football? What SEC history tells us to expect

OXFORD — Jaxson Dart's stat line for Ole Miss football in the season opener gave coach Lane Kiffin the ammunition he needed to send a message to those who doubted his handling of the quarterback competition.

Kiffin did not name Dart the starter over Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders heading into the 73-7 demolition of Mercer, despite all the signs pointing toward the junior holdover. Dart proceeded to connect on his first 11 passes, finishing 18-for-23 with 334 yards and four touchdowns.

"I know there's people out there who say, 'Well, people need to be named starters for them to play well,'" Kiffin said Saturday. "(Dart) wasn't named the starter and he went 11-for-11."

Dart will again be the starter when Ole Miss (1-0) plays No. 22 Tulane (1-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ESPN2) in New Orleans at Yulman Stadium.

In the last 10 full seasons (2013-22), SEC programs have entered their season openers without an officially announced starting quarterback on 21 occasions. Four of those instances belong to Kiffin's former boss, Nick Saban at Alabama.

Six of those quarterbacks later lost the job due to injury or ineffectiveness. Of the remaining 15, eight finished in the top six in the SEC in quarterback rating, and four finished in the top three.

The team results were less promising. Of the 21 teams that did not enter the season opener with an announced starting quarterback over the last 10 years, 15 finished with a record worse than their baseline winning percentage over that sample. Three of the six exceptions came from Alabama. LSU in 2022 and Georgia in 2018 also bucked the trend, as did Ole Miss last season, when the Rebels went 8-5 after Dart beat out Luke Altmyer.

It's a logical trend. Quarterback competitions typically signal weakness and change, whether it be a new coaching regime or a changing cycle. Kiffin has never felt the Rebels' competition in 2023 applied to that category.

"You go back to (USC) at the end, this is Jaxson's third year starting some games," Kiffin said. "Spencer's probably started as many as anybody in the country. It's challenging. But it's an awesome obstacle to have, to have that battle like that and also have multiple guys instead of one guy."

Here's a look at all of the other examples of prolonged QB competitions throughout the SEC in the last 10 years:

Alabama

Things tend to work out all right for Alabama, in case you haven't noticed.

Blake Sims threw for 3,487 yards in 2014. Jake Coker led the SEC in completion rate (66.9%) in 2015. Jalen Hurts racked up 2,780 passing yards and 954 rushing yards a year later, and Tua Tagovailoa threw for 46 touchdowns and accumulated a 199.4 quarterback rating in 2018.

Still, the only one of those seasons that ended in a national championship was 2015.

Georgia

Jake Fromm won the starting job over Justin Fields in 2018. He threw 30 touchdowns and won 11 games while completing 67.4% of his passes, but lacked the explosive ability Fields would later show at Ohio State.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart also decided against naming a starting quarterback to start the 2020 season. The eventual starting quarterback, JT Daniels, played in only four games due to injury.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has only played this card once – in his first season in charge in 2013. It went poorly.

Jalen Whitlow, fighting through injuries to play in all 12 games, threw for 1,035 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

LSU

LSU coach Les Miles hemmed and hawed before settling on Anthony Jennings as his starter in 2014. Jennings turned in a 48.9% completion rate and threw for 1,611 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Tigers went 8-5, mostly thanks to Leonard Fournette.

Things went much better in 2022, when coach Brian Kelly declined to officially name a starter. Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels proved to be a revelation as LSU won the SEC West.

Mississippi State

Coach Dan Mullen did not publicly announce Nick Fitzgerald to lead the Bulldogs' offense in 2016 before the season opener. Fitzgerald's passing numbers were subpar, with a 54.3% completion rate. But he was the SEC's most dynamic rushing quarterback with 1,375 yards.

Five years later, coach Mike Leach hinted but did not confirm Will Rogers as his starter before the 2021 opener. Rogers posted the league's best completion percentage (73.9) and second-best passing yardage total (4,739) that season.

Missouri

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz kept everyone in the dark as to his quarterback plans in his first season, eventually landing on Connor Bazelak, who threw for 2,366 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games.

Ole Miss

We have, of course, been here before with Kiffin — and with Dart, for that matter.

Kiffin kept his starter under wraps in 2020, going with Matt Corral. That turned out just fine for the Rebels. Corral became one of the most electrifying QBs in the SEC in 2020, even if he was initially a bit erratic. He completed 70.9% of his passes for 3,337 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as Ole Miss went 5-5. He also proved himself to be a rushing threat, with 506 yards on the ground.

With Corral gone two years later, Kiffin repeated the act with Dart and Altmyer. Dart eventually won out. He threw for 2,974 yards to rank sixth in the SEC.

Brandon McIlwain beat out returning starter Perry Orth in a prolonged QB competition in 2016, but found himself usurped by Jake Bentley before long. The Gamecocks went 6-7.

The Vols delayed before landing on Quinten Dormady in 2017, but he lost his job and suffered an injury. A year later, they settled on Jarrett Guarantano, who posted a 141 quarterback rating to rank eighth in the SEC.

After a prolonged battle, Kellen Mond claimed the starting job at Texas A&M in 2017, but he lost it later in the season to Nick Starkel when he returned from injury.

Vanderbilt

Coach Derek Mason played coy at quarterback three times for Vanderbilt in this sample. In 2015, Johnny McCrary won the job and struggled before being replaced.

In 2019, Riley Neal never took a firm hold of the role. He completed 57.8% of his passes for 1,585 yards.

The most statistically successful of the bunch was Ken Seals in 2020. Exclusively against SEC foes, he compiled a 64.6% completion rate to go with 1,928 yards, 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But Vandy went 0-9.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Was Lane Kiffin QB battle good for Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss football?