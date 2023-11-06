Lane Kiffin won't take the rat poison before Georgia, but Ole Miss football clearly believes

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin emptied his stores of rat poison antidote on Monday.

The Rebels entered the College Football Playoff rankings last week as the No. 10 team in the country. They're coming off an emotional, last-second win over Texas A&M to mark their fifth consecutive win. And they're heading on the road with a chance to collect one of the best wins in program history when they take on Georgia on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN.)

And so Kiffin, determined as ever to put a lid on the emotional high winning creates and prevent it from impacting his team's preparation, went the glass-half-empty route when asked about how this top-10 matchup compares to others he's experienced in his coaching career.

"I kind of feel like this one's different, whether it's right or wrong," Kiffin said. "It's kind of more like playing with the house's money, meaning no one expects us to win, we're double-digit underdogs. I feel like those big games over the years, those were more ‒ they were the big game or the national game and the teams were considered close. I think that no one's expecting us to win or probably even play them close. So we'll just go in there and see what happens."

Magnifying his team's chances in this game would not be a logical move from Kiffin. A higher Georgia stock means the Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) earn more credit for winning and lose less clout for falling short. In the game of public relations chess where he's become a master, Kiffin has little reason to do anything but praise the Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0) every time he steps up to the podium.

But the implied message to his team was clear: Nobody thinks you've got a shot. What are you going to do about it?

"This is a very challenging combination of having elite phenomenal players and elite phenomenal coaches," Kiffin said.

Don't mistake Kiffin's reverence for the two-time defending national champions for a lack of belief on the part of his players.

"I feel like seeing that locker room, people are really, really starting to believe that we have a shot to go to the College Football Playoff," said tight end Caden Prieskorn, who arrived from Memphis this offseason. "That was our main goal coming into the season. I feel like, as a whole, you can see it in people's eyes: We can go do this thing."

The first step on a complicated road to achieving that goal requires beating the AP's No. 1 team, something the Rebels have done once in 16 tries. That came in 2014, when Ole Miss topped Alabama − a win the Rebels later vacated.

Jared Ivey ‒ the always-thoughtful Ole Miss defensive lineman from Gwinnett, Georgia ‒ expressed a similar confidence when speaking about his unit's outlook against one of the best offensive lines in the country.

"They got dudes everywhere," Ivey said. "We're not gonna be shy about that. But we got 'em too. We feel very confident in this group and our preparation to be able to go in there and handle what they give us."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin wary of rat poison before Georgia game