Lane Kiffin: ‘Why did Bryce Young not enter the portal?’

After Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher got into a war of words last week, it was just a matter of time before Ole Miss head coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator lane kiffin got the chance to chime in. Kiffin sat down with Sports Illustrated to share his thoughts on how NIL is changing the game.

While there may be a lot of things you can call Kiffin, a liar is not one of them, he will always tell you exactly how he feels. Kiffin believes that college football has become a professional sport and that 100% of high school players are making the decision based off of their personal NIL options.

Kiffin gave a lot of food for thought, however, his most interesting quote was, “why did Bryce Young not go into the portal?” While it would be foolish for Young to leave Alabama and give up a chance at another national title, there is no telling the deal he could have pulled in on the open market.

By entering the portal, Young would have been offered millions and millions of dollars by different suitors. Who’s to say that the likes of a USC wouldn’t have paid $10 million for the reigning Heisman trophy winner to jump start their program once again.

NIL also is widening the gap between the elites in college football and the others, and for this reason Kiffin believes Saban will coach forever and continue to win national titles. It will be interesting to see what changes are made in the coming months and years.

