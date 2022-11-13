Lane Kiffin voices frustration when asked about loss to Alabama

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin holds the Alabama Football program and its head coach, Nick Saban, close to his heart. On numerous occasions, Kiffin, who formerly served as the team’s offensive coordinator, has gone out of his way to back up Saban and the Crimson Tide when addressing various topics with the media.

There’s certainly no love lost between the two as they share laughs and conversations before each game the Crimson Tide and Rebels play. However, in his postgame press conference following a 30-24 loss to Alabama, Kiffin appeared very frustrated.

In a clip shared on Twitter by Aidan Gallardo, the Sports Editor for The Daily Mississippian, Kiffin doesn’t want to talk about statistics nor does he want praise for keeping a game close against the Crimson Tide.

His tone, words and mannerisms display a head coach frustrated with his team’s inability to close out. At two different times during the contest, the Rebels held a 10-point lead.

Lane Kiffin’s had enough and I don’t blame him. pic.twitter.com/SAUcimcUWA — Aidan Gallardo (@aidangallard0) November 13, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the Crimson Tide take on Austin Peay at home in the penultimate regular season game of 2022.

List

Box Score Breakdown: Top performers from Alabama's win against Ole Miss

List

2023 DB target Tyler Scott lists Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire