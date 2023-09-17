Lane Kiffin updates Quinshon Judkins' injury status after Ole Miss football tops Georgia Tech

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin declined to get into details on Quinshon Judkins' injury status following the Rebels' victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday, but commended him for playing.

Kiffin said Judkins barely practiced this week. ESPN's Chris Low reported Saturday morning that Judkins was doubtful to play.

"To be extremely injured and not be able to practice very much, come out and play. I didn't think at a lot of times he was gonna play at all, he came and got some juice in warmups and said he was ready to go," Kiffin said. "We played him, not quite as much as we normally would with a week off from practice. But he battled in there."

Judkins ran for 37 yards and a touchdown in the 48-23 win over the Yellow Jackets (1-2). He also caught two passes for 27 yards.

Judkins, the SEC's leading rusher from a season ago, has rushed for 145 yards on 44 carries through three games this season with the Rebels struggling to open lanes for him. He was seen in a noncontact jersey during the portion of Ole Miss practice open to the media on Tuesday.

Ole Miss (3-0) heads to Alabama (2-1) next Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). Judkins ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Crimson Tide last season.

"Q's a warrior. He wants to be out there with his guys," Ole Miss wideout Jordan Watkins said.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Quinshon Judkins' injury: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin updates RB's status