Lane Kiffin trolls Penn State again, this time over Manny Diaz Duke reports ahead of Peach Bowl

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has been in a congratulatory mood this week.

A few days after he was sure to congratulate Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson when he announced he's skipping the Peach Bowl to begin his NFL draft preparation, Kiffin once again took to social media to post a congratulatory message.

This time, he directed it toward Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who is set to fill the head coaching vacancy at Duke, according to multiple reports.

"Congrats!!!!!!" Kiffin wrote on X, formerly Twitter, tagging Diaz.

Accepting the job with the Blue Devils would put Diaz's status for the Peach Bowl in doubt. The Rebels (10-2) and Nittany Lions (10-2) are set to face off on Dec. 30 (11 a.m., ESPN).

Under Diaz's purview, the Nittany Lions finished the regular season with the No. 3 ranked scoring defense. They led college football in sacks per game with four.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin Twitter: Ole Miss coach trolls Penn State, Manny Diaz