Lane Kiffin trolls Auburn with a 'dabbing' throwback to Iron Bowl loss

One thing Lane Kiffin needs to get credit for: He has mastered the art of abstract trash talk.

Kiffin continued his run this week ahead of Ole Miss' matchup against Auburn, going all the way back to the 2015 Iron Bowl to cast shade upon the Tigers.

After Alabama's 29-13 win against Auburn that season, Kiffin's son, Knox, dabbed on the field to celebrate (mocking Auburn alum Cam Newton). Kiffin shared that picture again Wednesday, just to dredge up some old wounds.

Kiffin, of course, was on that Crimson Tide coaching staff, having served as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016.

Kiffin's original post from November 2015 was captioned, "Was awesome having Knox in Cam's house. #Dab" — leaving no doubt that it was a subtle dig at Auburn and the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

Not many college football coaches are remotely competent at social media trash talk, which makes Kiffin look like a savant. Of course, he had better back it up: Ole Miss' win over Auburn last year was its first since 2016, snapping a six-game streak the Rebels had in the SEC West rivalry.

Dabbing doesn't need to make a comeback. But one way or another, Kiffin may have just ensured it does again on Saturday. Even if only for a week of bragging rights.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin trolls Auburn with 'dabbing' throwback photo