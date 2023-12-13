What is Lane Kiffin’s all-time record in bowl games?
We previously took a look at James Franklin’s all-time head coaching record in bowl games. Franklin owns a winning record in bowl games, including last season’s victory in the Rose Bowl. Franklin also owns victories in the Fiesta Bowl and Cotton Bowl, which means he could join some elite coaching company with victories in four different New Years Six bowl games. Penn State is also looking to become the first school in college football history to record a win in each of the New Years Six bowl games.
But what about the coach Franklin will be going up against in this year’s Peach Bowl, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin?
Kiffin has had quite an interesting career as a college coach with a rough experience with Tennessee, some highs and lows with USC, a nice redemption arc at Florida Atlantic, and now with the Ole Miss Rebels. But Kiffin’s experience in bowl games hasn’t been the most glowing aspect of his career. More often than not, Kiffin’s teams have been disappointing in the postseason. Will this year be any different?
Here is a look at each of Lane Kiffin’s bowl games as a head coach.
2009: Chick-fil-A Bowl vs. Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech 37, Tennessee 14
Bowl record: 0-1
2012: Sun Bowl vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech 21, USC 7
Bowl record: 0-2
2017: Boca Raton Bowl vs. Akron
Florida Atlantic 50, Akron 3
Bowl record: 1-2
2020: Outback Bowl vs. Indiana
Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20
Bowl record: 2-2
2021: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor
Baylor 21, Ole Miss 7
Bowl record: 2-3
2022: Texas Bowl vs. Texas Tech
Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25
Bowl record: 2-4