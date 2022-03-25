Lane Kiffin throws golf ball for first pitch ahead of Tennessee-Ole Miss game

In this article:

No. 5 Tennessee (20-1, 3-0 SEC) opened a three-game baseball series at No. 2 Ole Miss (16-4, 2-1 SEC) on Friday.

Ahead of game No. 1 between the Vols and Ole Miss, Rebels’ football head coach Lane Kiffin threw out the first pitch.

Kiffin threw a golf ball instead of a baseball for the first pitch at Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field.

Ole Miss defeated Tennessee, 31-16, in football at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 16, 2021.

The second-year Ole Miss head coach was hit by a golf ball thrown from the stands during the contest.

Kiffin served as the Vols’ head coach during the 2009 season. He guided Tennessee to a 7-6 (4-4 SEC) record.

Kiffin left Tennessee after one season for the same capacity at USC.